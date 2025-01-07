SDSG Liberals, NDP, Greens Yet to Nominate Candidates as Election Looms

Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry (SDSG) Member of Parliament Eric Duncan remains unopposed as the SDSG federal Liberal, NDP, and Green Party riding associations have yet to nominate candidates for the next election.

In 2019, the Conservative MP got 53.9 per cent of the vote; he increased his share to 55.6 per cent in the 2021 election.

When the next election is held, new riding boundaries will go into effect with North Glengarry shifting from Glengarry-Prescott-Russell to the newly named Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry.

The next vote is scheduled for October 2025. However, recent political developments suggest that a much earlier election date is increasingly likely because the Liberal minority government lacks the support of another party.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in announcing that he is stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party, has prorogued Parliament until March 24. He will stay on until a new leader is selected.

The opposition parties, including the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois, are advocating for a federal election sooner rather than later. The NDP also indicated its intention to vote against the government after withdrawing from the Confidence and Supply Agreement. This could lead to the seventh successful no-confidence vote in Canadian history and trigger an early election.