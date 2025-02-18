SDSG Ontario Liberals nominate Toronto realtor as candidate 

Devon Monkhouse, a seasoned realtor and community advocate, has been named the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry in the 2025 provincial election. A longtime political enthusiast, Monkhouse has dedicated years to grassroots activism, voter engagement, and public service.

Monkhouse, originally from the Ottawa Valley, has lived in Toronto with his wife, who works in the arts sector. He decided to run after the previous Liberal candidate (Ryan St-Jean) stepped down and was approached by the party. “I let them know that if there was a need, I could step up,” he said. “They provided me with various ridings, and I chose Stormont—Dundas because I grew up nearby and have friends and family who still live in the area.”

A real estate professional since 2011, Monkhouse believes his experience in housing gives him valuable insight into the challenges facing Ontario residents. “I’ve worked with everyone from first-time homebuyers to landlords, and I’ve seen firsthand how development charges and land transfer taxes affect affordability,” he said. “A land transfer tax might not seem like much at first glance, but for buyers already struggling, it can be the difference between making a home purchase or not.”

Also on the topic of housing, Monkhouse outlined Liberal plans to scrap development charges on middle-class housing. “We also want to resolve landlord-tenant disputes within two months instead of the current six-to-eight-month backlog,” he said. “That benefits both tenants and landlords who are stuck in limbo.”

Monkhouse has also been a vocal critic of the Ford government, particularly regarding its handling of issues outside the Greater Toronto Area. “Doug Ford wants to be mayor of Toronto, and he does that to the detriment of the rest of the province,” he said. “Projects like the Ontario Science Centre move, the proposed mega spa, and the tunnel under the 401 waste billions of dollars that could have been better spent on pressing needs in communities like ours.”

One of those pressing needs, he argues, is post-secondary education funding, particularly after recent cuts affected institutions like St. Lawrence College. “The province could have stepped in and didn’t,” he said. “The Liberals are committed to working toward a new funding model to better support our world-class colleges and universities. If Ford wasn’t so focused on wasting money breaking contracts and speeding up alcohol sales, we wouldn’t be in this crisis.”

Healthcare is also a key focus for Monkhouse and the Liberals. “We’ve promised to open two new medical schools as well as make it easier for foreign credentialed doctors to practice, so they don’t have to redo medical school in Ontario or Canada to work,” he said. “We’re also committed to eliminating wait times for essential medical procedures and increasing support for home care and seniors.”

Monkhouse also highlighted a commitment to supporting vulnerable Ontarians, including those on the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP). “The Liberal Party has promised to double ODSP benefits and index them to inflation,” he said. “It hasn’t risen in over a decade, and with inflation after COVID, $1,400 a month is simply not enough to live on.”

As the campaign heats up, Monkhouse is preparing to visit the riding, starting with a debate next week. “I’m looking forward to engaging with residents and hearing their concerns firsthand,” he said. “Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry deserves strong representation, and I’m ready to fight for this community.”

The 2025 Ontario provincial election in Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry features a competitive race with incumbent MPP Nolan Quinn (PC) facing challengers Jeremy Rose (NDP), Nicholas Lapierre (Green), Stefan Kohut (New Blue), Brigitte Sugrue (Ontario Party), and Devon Monkhouse (Liberal). Voters will have the chance to hear from the candidates at the rescheduled debate in Cornwall on February 19. The election is set for February 27, 2025.