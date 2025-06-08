Seaway Bridge Traffic Still Down

JASON SETNYK

Cross-border traffic at the Seaway International Bridge dropped by over 10,000 transits last month compared to May 2024, according to new data released by the Seaway International Bridge Corporation. From May 1 to 31, 2025, the bridge saw 224,657 total crossings-219,602 cars and 5,055 trucks-down 4.33% from the previous year. Truck traffic saw the steepest decline, dropping 15.28%.

The downturn comes amid escalating tensions between Canada and the United States. U.S. tariffs and travel restrictions have disrupted cross-border commerce and tourism. President Donald Trump’s administration already imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, along with an additional 25% increase specifically on steel and aluminum duties, effectively doubling those rates. In March, Canada responded with matching tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Prime Minister Mark Carney called the U.S. actions “unjustified” and emphasized Canada’s investment in domestic resilience. Furthermore, new U.S. rules requiring Canadians to register if staying more than 30 days have also reduced tourism, affecting local economies on both sides of the border.

The Carney government also introduced the Strong Borders Act to enhance national security and address issues like organized crime and fentanyl trafficking.