Seaway Family Dental Celebrates Expansion

Seaway Family Dental held an open house with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 24, 2024, at their newly renovated location at 1080 Montreal Road. The event welcomed Mayor Justin Towndale as a special guest and highlighted the practice’s commitment to providing comprehensive dental care and giving back to the community.

The renovations, which doubled the clinic’s space, reflect years of planning and growth. “We’ve been planning on renovating the office for at least six or seven years, well before COVID,” explained Dr. George Limantzakis, owner and dental surgeon at Seaway Family Dental. “We had to expand our square footage, adding rooms, locker space for staff, and improving parking for patients.”

The expanded space also accommodates a variety of specialists, reducing the need for patients to travel for complex care. “The fact that we now have two oral surgeons and a periodontist visiting from out of town means patients can stay in Cornwall for services that would otherwise require a trip to Ottawa or Montreal,” Limantzakis noted.

Founded on a family-oriented philosophy, the dental office takes pride in serving generations of patients. “Over the last 20 years, I’ve had the pleasure of treating children who are now grown and bringing in their own kids. Family means a lot to us here,” said Limantzakis.

The open house was a celebration of both the clinic’s growth and the strong relationships it has built within the community. “I’d like to thank everyone – past and present staff, our patients, and the community – who have been part of our journey. It takes more than one person to grow a practice,” Limantzakis expressed.

With over 25 years of experience, Dr. George Limantzakis is a graduate of McGill University who has continually advanced his expertise through residencies and certifications in sedation dentistry, implants, Invisalign, and veneers. His commitment extends beyond dentistry, as he actively supports various charities, sports teams, and local organizations, demonstrating his passion for giving back to the community he has served for decades.

Seaway Family Dental, known for its Dentistry From the Heart initiative, continues to be a beacon of community care, having provided over $150,000 in free dentistry to over 500 uninsured patients since 2012.