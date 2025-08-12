Seaway Seniors Host Christmas in July

JASON SETNYK

The Seaway Senior Citizens Club hosted its annual Christmas in July Garage Sale on Saturday, July 26, bringing festive spirit to a sizzling summer. Held indoors at the Seaway Senior Citizens Centre on Pitt Street, the event featured seasonal decorations, summer-themed goods, and refreshments, including lemonade.

“We are doing a Christmas in July yard sale,” explained Diane Riley, President of the Seaway Senior Citizens Club. “It’s a fundraiser for the seniors club. We’re always doing fundraisers of some sort.”

The event offered everything from books and puzzles to handmade crafts and yard sale treasures. “There’s a few artisans here,” Riley said. “There’s a few people that have pancakes and stuff for sale, but most of it is just yard sale stuff.”

Volunteer Denise Willard, Activity Director and board member, noted, “I think it’s a good outreach opportunity, and I think it’s turned out relatively well. But I recognize that because of other events going on in Cornwall, it’s a little less attended than we’d normally expect.”

Despite the competition from Ribfest and other local activities, the atmosphere was cheerful. “Is everybody in the Christmas spirit? Maybe not everyone, but we try to be,” said one volunteer with a laugh, adding that their favourite part was “dressing up.”

Upcoming events at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club include a spaghetti supper and a Harvest BBQ in September.