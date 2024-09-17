Seaway Seniors Host Harvest BBQ Open House

The Seaway Senior Citizens Club hosted a successful Harvest BBQ Open House on Saturday, September 14, 2024, drawing over 200 attendees to 506 Pitt Street in Cornwall. The annual fundraiser featured a BBQ using fresh produce from the club’s accessible garden, as well as arts and crafts booths, yard sale items, and garden tours.

“This is our Harvest BBQ, which is a fundraiser,” said Project Coordinator Karen Douglass Cooper. “Every year, we have a barbecue in the fall, but this year, we decided to add different components. We have an incredible downtown garden behind the centre, and we used that produce for our hamburgers, salads, and some other dishes today.”

The event also included tours of the garden, which has been a major community project involving volunteers, local schools, and partnersfrom Akwesasne. “It’s been a good, true community effort,” Cooper noted. “They helped us with the garden and ate food with us today, just as we ate with them earlier this week.”

MP Eric Duncan and MPP Nolan Quinn were among the visitors who stopped by to enjoy the event to show support.