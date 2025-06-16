Seaway Valley Community Health Centre Expands with Second Location to Enhance Person-Centred Care

Seaway News

Seaway Valley Community Health Centre (SVCHC) is excited to announce the opening of a second location at 1302 Second Street West in Cornwall. This new site marks a significant milestone in SVCHC’s continued growth and commitment to providing high-quality, person-centred care to the community.

As SVCHC continues to grow and serve more clients, the need for additional space has become increasingly clear. While the main location has long been a hub for comprehensive community care, this expansion offers an opportunity to improve the experience for both clients and staff. The second site will host several key programs, including Cardiac Rehabilitation, the Telemedicine Program, and services from Social Work, Registered Dietitians, and Primary Care Outreach teams. While the Health Promotion and Community Development team will also be based at 1302 Second Street West, most community-based programs focused on self-management and disease prevention will continue to be delivered from the Pit Street location or in partnership with other sites across our catchment area.

“We are excited about this next chapter for SVCHC,” said Erin Killoran, Executive Director of SVCHC. “Everyone deserves care that feels safe, welcoming, and easy to access. This new space helps us deliver on that promise-making it easier for people to get the support they need, when they need it, from an outstanding team of healthcare professionals.”

The new location allows SVCHC to continue offering the same trusted services, but with enhanced space, comfort, and accessibility. By reducing space limitations at the main site, the organization can better support clients with a more personalized and seamless experience across locations.

SVCHC staff and leadership welcome this change as a positive step forward, and are enthusiastic about the opportunities this new site brings to strengthen community health. Clients currently participating in programs like Cardiac Rehab or Dietitian services will now receive care in a setting designed to meet their needs with even greater attention and ease.