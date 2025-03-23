Seedy Saturday still growing after a decade

Cornwall Seedy Saturday marked its 10th anniversary on March 15 at the Cornwall Civic Complex, offering a free, family-friendly event celebrating gardening and sustainability. The event drew over 750 people of all ages. Organized by Transition Cornwall+ in partnership with the City of Cornwall, the event featured local vendors, a seed swap, gardening demonstrations, an “Ask a Gardener” station, and a screening of In My Backyard, a documentary on urban agriculture.

Event coordinator Kat Rendek reflected on the event’s evolution, from its humble beginnings as a small fundraiser to a major gathering featuring over 20 exhibitors. “We’ve grown, responded to what the community asked for, and are very excited for our 10th year,” she said.

With rising food costs and increasing interest in home gardening, the event continues to resonate with the community. “There has been a huge shift, especially in the last five years,” Rendek noted. “People are concerned about the cost of living, but still want nutritious food. Gardening provides an affordable way to grow fresh produce at home.”

Seedy Saturday also focused on passing knowledge between generations. “We’ve really focused on multi-generational learning, having kids start from a young age, and grandparents teaching what they know. That connection really helps people when they’re struggling in other ways,” Rendek said. The Children’s Seed Market, sponsored by the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers’ Market, which provided free seeds to help budding gardeners get started.

For Rendek, gardening has always been a personal passion. “Since I was four months old, I’ve been in family plots in Saskatchewan. I learned how to garden from family, and through sharing my experience, I continue to learn from others. That’s what makes this event so special. Everyone has something to share.”