Seedy Saturday still growing after a decade

March 23, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 45 min on March 21, 2025
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Seedy Saturday still growing after a decade
Event coordinator Kat Rendek, City of Cornwall Waste Management Supervisor David Kuhn, and Greta Kryger of Seeds of Diversity at Seedy Saturday.  (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall Seedy Saturday marked its 10th anniversary on March 15 at the Cornwall Civic Complex, offering a free, family-friendly event celebrating gardening and sustainability. The event drew over 750 people of all ages. Organized by Transition Cornwall+ in partnership with the City of Cornwall, the event featured local vendors, a seed swap, gardening demonstrations, an “Ask a Gardener” station, and a screening of In My Backyard, a documentary on urban agriculture.

Event coordinator Kat Rendek reflected on the event’s evolution, from its humble beginnings as a small fundraiser to a major gathering featuring over 20 exhibitors. “We’ve grown, responded to what the community asked for, and are very excited for our 10th year,” she said.

With rising food costs and increasing interest in home gardening, the event continues to resonate with the community. “There has been a huge shift, especially in the last five years,” Rendek noted. “People are concerned about the cost of living, but still want nutritious food. Gardening provides an affordable way to grow fresh produce at home.”

Seedy Saturday also focused on passing knowledge between generations. “We’ve really focused on multi-generational learning, having kids start from a young age, and grandparents teaching what they know. That connection really helps people when they’re struggling in other ways,” Rendek said. The Children’s Seed Market, sponsored by the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers’ Market, which provided free seeds to help budding gardeners get started.

For Rendek, gardening has always been a personal passion. “Since I was four months old, I’ve been in family plots in Saskatchewan. I learned how to garden from family, and through sharing my experience, I continue to learn from others. That’s what makes this event so special. Everyone has something to share.”

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Speech! Speech! Seaway Toastmasters welcomes guests
Local News

Speech! Speech! Seaway Toastmasters welcomes guests

Seaway Toastmasters meets every second Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at the Cornwall Public Library with the next meeting set for March 25. The…