Seminar Emphasizes Financial Literacy

February 10, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 04 min on February 4, 2025
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:

Local residents gathered at the Benson Centre on January 30, 2025, for a complimentary seminar titled How Money Works, aimed at providing essential financial education. Hosted by Primerica Independent Representatives Michelle Tung and Gabby Leroux, the event covered key financial concepts such as debt reduction, homeownership, investing, and retirement planning.

Leroux emphasized the importance of financial literacy, stating, “A lot of people don’t know the ins and outs of the financial world. We help them eliminate debt, figure out how to save for retirement, and ensure they have the knowledge to pass on to their children.”

One of the strategies discussed was debt stacking, a method of tackling debt step by step. “We provide a complementary program to help eliminate debt and free up cash flow. On average, I find $500 to $800 per month for each client I sit down with,” Leroux noted.

Tung highlighted the need for accessible financial education. “They don’t teach this in school, and it’s game-changing when people learn these concepts. It’s mind-blowing and freeing when you can apply them to your life,” she said.

The presenters also stressed that their services are available to individuals from all financial backgrounds. “Many financial institutions work only with high-net-worth clients, but everyone needs this knowledge,” Tung explained.

With economic uncertainties ahead, both Tung and Leroux emphasized the value of preparation. “Our goal is to help clients create an emergency fund, plan for the future, and adjust as circumstances change,” Leroux said.

“Every time a client gets a new job, a raise, has a new addition to the family, or even goes through a divorce, their finances change. It’s crucial that we meet regularly to adjust their plan so they can still reach their goals,” Tung added.

The seminar, sponsored by Primerica Financial Services, aimed to give attendees the first steps to take control of their finances.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Black Hawk patrols in area
Local News

Black Hawk patrols in area

The Cornwall Police Service is advising the public that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police  has deployed Black Hawk helicopters to assist in patrolling the Canada/U.S. border,…