Seminar Emphasizes Financial Literacy

Local residents gathered at the Benson Centre on January 30, 2025, for a complimentary seminar titled How Money Works, aimed at providing essential financial education. Hosted by Primerica Independent Representatives Michelle Tung and Gabby Leroux, the event covered key financial concepts such as debt reduction, homeownership, investing, and retirement planning.

Leroux emphasized the importance of financial literacy, stating, “A lot of people don’t know the ins and outs of the financial world. We help them eliminate debt, figure out how to save for retirement, and ensure they have the knowledge to pass on to their children.”

One of the strategies discussed was debt stacking, a method of tackling debt step by step. “We provide a complementary program to help eliminate debt and free up cash flow. On average, I find $500 to $800 per month for each client I sit down with,” Leroux noted.

Tung highlighted the need for accessible financial education. “They don’t teach this in school, and it’s game-changing when people learn these concepts. It’s mind-blowing and freeing when you can apply them to your life,” she said.

The presenters also stressed that their services are available to individuals from all financial backgrounds. “Many financial institutions work only with high-net-worth clients, but everyone needs this knowledge,” Tung explained.

With economic uncertainties ahead, both Tung and Leroux emphasized the value of preparation. “Our goal is to help clients create an emergency fund, plan for the future, and adjust as circumstances change,” Leroux said.

“Every time a client gets a new job, a raise, has a new addition to the family, or even goes through a divorce, their finances change. It’s crucial that we meet regularly to adjust their plan so they can still reach their goals,” Tung added.

The seminar, sponsored by Primerica Financial Services, aimed to give attendees the first steps to take control of their finances.