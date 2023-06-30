Senator Bernadette Clement Elected as Deputy Facilitator of the Independent Senators Group

The Independent Senators Group (ISG) announced today that Senator Bernadette Clement was elected by acclamation to serve as the next Deputy Facilitator to the Independent Senators Group. She succeeds Senator Tony Dean, who has held the role since January 1, 2021.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Senator Dean for his work in this role. He has been steadfast and supportive, to not only the rest of the Facilitation Team, but to all ISG Senators. I am excited to take on this new role, as part of a talented team, for a remarkable group.” – Senator Bernadette Clement.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to our exceptional colleague Tony Dean for his service as our Deputy Facilitator. His unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions facilitated constructive discussions and fostered a culture of collaboration within our group. We are privileged to count on his expertise in our study of legislation as he will remain an active member of the ISG as well as Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs. We welcome Senator Clement as Deputy Facilitator and are confident she will continue to bring her extraordinary talent and leadership skills to our dynamic group in this new role.” – Senator Raymonde Saint-Germain, Facilitator of the Independent Senators Group.

Senator Clement was appointed as Chamber Coordinator of the ISG in 2022. She was nominated to the Senate in June 2021, she is a lawyer, a proud Franco-Ontarian, the former mayor of Cornwall and the first Black woman to hold the role of mayor in Ontario.

The change took effect on June 24, 2023.