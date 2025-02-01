Senator Bernadette Clement Mourns the Passing of Her Father, Hubert Clement, at 103

Senator Bernadette Clement is mourning the passing of her father, Hubert Clement, who died on January 23, 2025, at the age of 103. A well-respected educator and community figure, Hubert was surrounded by family in his final moments, passing peacefully as his parish priest performed the Last Rites.

“Our dear Pop passed away in the most remarkable, peaceful, and beautiful way, as was his life,” Clement shared in a heartfelt tribute on social media. “With his engaging charm, he made his life one of outflowing ripples of kindness. His greatest legacy will perhaps have been to instill in his family a loving heart of peace.”

Born in 1922 in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Hubert Clement built a life of purpose and perseverance in Canada. To fund his post-secondary education, he worked as a train porter in the 1950s, one of the few jobs available to Black men in Canada at that time. Though challenging, the job allowed him to travel and develop a deep love for his new country.

After earning degrees from Sir George Williams University (now Concordia) and McGill University, he dedicated his career to education through the Montreal Catholic School Board. It was there he met his wife, Euphrasie Le Sann, with whom he shared nearly 57 years of marriage. Together, they raised three children, fostering a home of love, respect, and cultural appreciation.

A passionate advocate for equality, Hubert attended a 1962 speech by Martin Luther King Jr. in Montreal, a moment that remained deeply meaningful to him throughout his life. His daughter recalled that even in his final days, he spoke of that experience as a source of inspiration. “In these perilous and troubled times, we draw a similar inspiration from our Pop,” Clement said.

“His personal secret to long living was prayer, love, and a drop of fine cognac,” Clement added.

A funeral Mass will be held on February 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Montreal, with expressions of sympathy welcomed an hour prior. The service will also be streamed online.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Hubert Clement and Euphrasie Le Sann Memorial Scholarship,” established by Senator Clement to support Black women law students at the University of Ottawa. Those wishing to contribute can do so through the university’s donation portal.