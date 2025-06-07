Senator Clement Witnesses King Charles III Throne Speech

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall’s own Senator Bernadette Clement was witness to history on May 27, 2025, as King Charles III delivered the Speech from the Throne in Canada’s Senate-the first time a reigning monarch had done so in nearly five decades. The speech marked the official opening of the 45th Parliament and was shaped by the Carney government amid rising diplomatic tensions with the United States.

For Clement, the moment resonated deeply-personally, politically, and as a representative of Eastern Ontario. “It was remarkable to be in that space,” she said. “The Senate is where I work. It’s a workplace for me-my desk is there. But that day, it looked different. Our desks were removed, replaced by benches to make room for community leaders, premiers, and former prime ministers.”

She was especially moved by the symbolic power of the monarch’s words. “When the King said he holds Canada in his heart, it was lyrical and heartfelt. And when he declared Canada the ‘True North strong and free’-and paused to look up-there was a wave of applause. It was very moving.”

The speech itself laid out a domestic agenda focused on housing, reducing interprovincial trade barriers, and strengthening Canada’s military through European partnerships-deliberately excluding U.S. suppliers in light of recent inflammatory remarks from President Donald Trump. While Trump wasn’t named, the speech clearly asserted Canada’s independence and sovereignty.

“There’s instability coming from our southern neighbour,” Clement said. “Uncertainty around tariffs and comments suggesting we could become the 51st state. Prime Minister Carney is clearly focused on ensuring our economy is strong and our trade relationships are secure.”

As Deputy Facilitator of the Independent Senators Group, Clement is preparing for months of legislative work. “This was a working speech,” she explained. “It set the tone for what we’ll be reviewing-criminal code changes, economic measures. I serve on the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee, so I was listening very closely.”

Still, Clement is committed to amplifying the communities she represents. “I’m a francophone senator, a Black senator, a woman senator, a former mayor. I’ll keep advocating for regional voices-especially in Cornwall, SDG, and across Ontario.”

Seeing fellow Cornwall resident and lawyer Sean Adams at the event added a local connection to the national moment. “It was great to see familiar faces from home in the Senate chamber,” she said.

For Clement, the day was both historic and humbling. “It was a privilege to witness this moment and to be part of the work ahead. Yes, it was moving. Yes, it was momentous. But it also reminded me that we now have a lot to do. The real work starts now,” she concluded.