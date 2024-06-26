Senior Health and Safety Fair Promotes Aging Well

Back-row: Mayor Justin Towndale, Chair Bernard Lamarche, Adrian Bugelli, MPP Nolan Quinn, and Norm Quenneville. Front-row: Carol Boileau, SDC Executive Director Carilyne Hébert, and SDC Project Manager Melanie Boileau. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The City of Cornwall’s Senior Friendly Community Committee hosted the second Aging Well: Senior Health and Safety Fair on June 19th at the Benson Center. The event was free and open to all, featuring 50 exhibitors and three workshops focused on senior safety, mental health, and well-being.

“We’re a committee formed by Cornwall City Council. We volunteer and organize events to promote aging and that Cornwall is a friendly city,” said Bernard Lamarche, Chair of the Cornwall Senior Friendly Committee. “With aging, we want to help people who live at home to live better and have a good life.”

Meghan McRae, founder of Mindful Feet and an exhibitor, noted, “Despite the heat, the large number of people who showed up here determined the need and benefit to visit this event.”

Guest speakers included Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, MPP Nolan Quinn, and Adrian Bugelli, who spoke on behalf of MP Eric Duncan, who was working at Parliament Hill.

The fair, partially funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program, included a prize draw for an Amylior GS 100 Scooter. Cornwall Transit also provided free bus rides for attendees.

