Seniors thrive with Furry Friends

Residents at the Maxville Manor long-term care facility love spending time with, and petting, Rusty and Scottie.

The mere presence of the four-legged visitors has a beneficial effect on the senior citizens who participate in the Furry Friends program.

“One can see how animals improve the quality of life of our seniors through their outstretched hands, smiles and gentleness shown towards the visiting animals,” says Dina Murray-MacDonald, Director of Activities at the Manor.

Time with the therapy dogs has helped strengthen communication, mental activity and improve the well-being of residents by reducing loneliness and stress and increasing socialization. Having a pet around encourages people to walk and exercise, offers companionship and provides comfort.

In the 30 years the Furry Friends Program has been in existence, the Manor has received visits from farm animals, rabbits, cats and a petting zoo.

Jennifer and her three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, Rusty and Jennifer visit the Manor once a month, spending about an hour meeting with the residents.

Rusty, a chocolate and white coloured hunting bird dog, can be quite full of energy, but becomes calm and quiet when he meets the seniors. Rusty, a therapy dog for two years, completed his training and became certified through the Canine Good Neighbour Test just after his first birthday.

Jennifer became involved in animal assisted therapy while taking Rusty to puppy classes. One of the ladies in the class with her own dog was working her way towards dog therapy certification, and it sounded interesting to Jennifer. By the end of the term, four dogs and their handlers in the class completed the training and passed the accreditation test. Jennifer also needs to be trained to give commands. Jennifer chose the Manor to honour her dad who had been a resident there.

Trevor Lamb and his dog Scottie visit the Manor once a week. Scottie, a four-year-old Blue Merle Rough Collie, completed his PetSmart Therapy dog training and passed his Canadian Kennel Club Canine Good Neighbour Test in 2022.

According to Trevor, Collies are very fond of people and are wonderful family pets. The gentleness of Scottie was evident when seeing his interaction with residents. Trevor’s participation in the pet therapy program comes from a commitment to help bring joy to the residents.

Trevor is also working with a younger, second Collie to become a pet therapy dog and once she has completed her training, she will be able to visit the Manor as well.

Just like any therapy program, pet-assisted therapy may not be right for those who are afraid of or are allergic to dogs. However, Jennifer and Rusty have been able to encourage some residents, who were initially hesitant to participate, to pat Rusty.