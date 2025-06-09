Serving Lobster, Supporting Vision Care

June 9, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Serving Lobster, Supporting Vision Care
Event Chair and Lion Wayne Locke with Lions Past Presidents Ted Langstaff and Dale Stanley at the 17th Annual Lobsterfest. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The 17th Annual Lobsterfest, held May 30 by the Cornwall Lions Club, brought together a sold-out crowd of 200 guests for a night of delicious food and laughter-all in support of the Cornwall Community Hospital’s cataract surgical program.

The event, renamed in memory of former president Ewan St. Louis, featured lobster and prime rib, a silent auction, and a comedy show with Dan Allaire and Lewis Hill.

“Last year, there were over 3,000 eye surgeries,” said Event Chair Wayne Locke. “We’re proud to support the eye care department every year. Our goal is to raise at least $10,000-and if we fall short, the club makes up the difference.”

The Cornwall Lions Club has donated $155,500 to eye care since launching the event. “It’s about giving the gift of sight,” Locke said. “Thanks to everyone who bought tickets and helped us make a difference.” Contributions have included essential surgical instruments and a cataract microscope.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

OPG’s Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre opens for the 2025 Summer Tourism Season
Local News

OPG’s Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre opens for the 2025 Summer Tourism Season

Seaway News