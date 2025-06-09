Serving Lobster, Supporting Vision Care

JASON SETNYK

The 17th Annual Lobsterfest, held May 30 by the Cornwall Lions Club, brought together a sold-out crowd of 200 guests for a night of delicious food and laughter-all in support of the Cornwall Community Hospital’s cataract surgical program.

The event, renamed in memory of former president Ewan St. Louis, featured lobster and prime rib, a silent auction, and a comedy show with Dan Allaire and Lewis Hill.

“Last year, there were over 3,000 eye surgeries,” said Event Chair Wayne Locke. “We’re proud to support the eye care department every year. Our goal is to raise at least $10,000-and if we fall short, the club makes up the difference.”

The Cornwall Lions Club has donated $155,500 to eye care since launching the event. “It’s about giving the gift of sight,” Locke said. “Thanks to everyone who bought tickets and helped us make a difference.” Contributions have included essential surgical instruments and a cataract microscope.