Serving Smiles and Big Macs for the CTC

Cornwall celebrated Big Mac Day on February 1, 2025, as community members gathered at McDonald’s Brookdale and Second Street locations to enjoy the iconic burger while supporting a worthy cause. A total of 2,138 Big Macs were sold, raising $1,328 for the Children’s Treatment Centre (CTC).

Among those in attendance were MP Eric Duncan—who even tried his hand at making a Big Mac—Mayor Justin Towndale, and Angelo Towndale, founder of the CTC. The Bowen family, whose connection to McDonald’s inCornwall dates back to its origins, also took part in the celebration. Pam Bowen, daughter of Cecil and Lorraine Robertson, the original owners of Cornwall’s first McDonald’s franchise in 1972, reflected on her parents’ legacy.

“They were very well-known for being great bosses,” she said. “They treated everyone with kindness and took pride in giving local teenagers their first jobs. My mother was also involved with Angelo Towndale when the Children’s Treatment Centre was first being established, so supporting the CTC means a lot to our family.”

Pam worked at the family-owned McDonald’s as a teenager, alongside her sister and her husband, Pete Bowen, who later became the Operations Manager after attending McDonald’s renowned Hamburger University training program. Their daughter, Val Bowen, now carries on the family tradition by celebrating Big Mac Day annually in honor of her grandparents’ contributions to the business and the community.

Kyle Drake, the current owner of Cornwall’s McDonald’s locations, emphasized the importance of supporting local charities. “One of the first things I did when I took over was ask the staff which charity they wanted to support, and they unanimously chose the Children’s Treatment Centre,” he said. “It was really driven by them, and now, we’re hoping to build on this every year.”

With another successful Big Mac Day in the books, organizers hope the tradition continues to grow in support of an important cause.