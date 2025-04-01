Sexual assault charge

April 1, 2025 at 10 h 55 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Sexual assault charge

Cornwall Police Service has charged a 27-year-old Cornwall man with sexual assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling and failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged March 24, the man, who was bound a peace bond, broke into his sister’s residence and sexually assaulted her.

Assault with a weapon

A 31-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with assault with a weapon, break and enter and mischief after he allegedly the man broke into the residence of an individual known to him with a baseball bat and damaged property in the residence March 30.

Domestic assault

Cornwall Police Service has charged a 61-year-old Cornwall man with domestic assault after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend March 28.

 

Obstruction

A 34-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on March 29 and charged with theft under $5,000 and obstruct peace officer. It is alleged the woman stole an Amazon package from a residence and gave police a false name.

Fraud

A 50-year-old Cornwall man was charged March 29 with four counts of fraud, as well as theft of a credit card, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a probation order.

It is also alleged the accused stole a credit card and fraudulently used it for four separate transactions.

Shoplifting charges

A 50-year-old Cornwall man was charged March 28 with shoplifting and fail to comply with a probation order when the man allegedly stole merchandise from a Second Street East business.

A 57-year-old Cornwall man faces four charges of theft after he allegedly shoplifted Feb. 28, March 5, 11 and 25 at a Second Street East business.

A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested March 29, and charged with theft after he allegedly stole merchandise from a McConnell Avenue business.

A 20-year-old Cornwall woman was charged March 29 after the woman, who was bound by a peace bond, allegedly shoplifted at a McConnell Avenue business.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Local News

15-year-old charged with sexual assault

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested March 13 and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference. The Cornwall Police Service…

17-year-old charged with sexual assault
Local News

17-year-old charged with sexual assault

A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was charged Jan. 3 with sexual assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged during the summer of 2023, the youth…

Local News

Man charged with sexual assault

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 66-year-old Cornwall man with two counts of sexually assaulting a person under the age of 16, after he allegedly assaulted his step-granddaughter…