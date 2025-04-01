Sexual assault charge

Cornwall Police Service has charged a 27-year-old Cornwall man with sexual assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling and failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged March 24, the man, who was bound a peace bond, broke into his sister’s residence and sexually assaulted her.

Assault with a weapon

A 31-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with assault with a weapon, break and enter and mischief after he allegedly the man broke into the residence of an individual known to him with a baseball bat and damaged property in the residence March 30.

Domestic assault

Cornwall Police Service has charged a 61-year-old Cornwall man with domestic assault after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend March 28.

Obstruction

A 34-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on March 29 and charged with theft under $5,000 and obstruct peace officer. It is alleged the woman stole an Amazon package from a residence and gave police a false name.

Fraud

A 50-year-old Cornwall man was charged March 29 with four counts of fraud, as well as theft of a credit card, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a probation order.

It is also alleged the accused stole a credit card and fraudulently used it for four separate transactions.

Shoplifting charges

A 50-year-old Cornwall man was charged March 28 with shoplifting and fail to comply with a probation order when the man allegedly stole merchandise from a Second Street East business.

A 57-year-old Cornwall man faces four charges of theft after he allegedly shoplifted Feb. 28, March 5, 11 and 25 at a Second Street East business.

A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested March 29, and charged with theft after he allegedly stole merchandise from a McConnell Avenue business.

A 20-year-old Cornwall woman was charged March 29 after the woman, who was bound by a peace bond, allegedly shoplifted at a McConnell Avenue business.