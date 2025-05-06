Sexual assault, indecent act charges

May 6, 2025 at 11 h 20 min
By Richard Mahoney
Cornwall Police Service (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 33-year-old man from Cornwall sexual assault and committing an indecent act.

It is alleged that May 5, the man exposed himself while committing an indecent act in a public place. It is also alleged on this date, the man sexually assaulted a woman.

Assault

A 39-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested May 5 and charged with assault after members of the CPS responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Pitt Street. It is alleged on this date, the man punched an individual in the face.

Shoplifting

A 36-year-old man from Alexandria was charged with shoplifting after he allegedly stole merchandise from a Second Street East business March 25.

Mischief

A 29-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested May 5 and charged with mischief when he allegedly damaged property at his girlfriend’s residence.

