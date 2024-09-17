Sexual interference charge

September 17, 2024 at 11 h 34 min
By Richard Mahoney
Sexual interference charge
Cornwall Police Service (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

A 16-year-old Cornwall youth has been charged with sexual interference and failing to comply with a probation order.

Cornwall Police Service says it is alleged that August 29, the accused committed sexual interference by touching another youth known to him for a sexual purpose.

It is also alleged that Sept. 5, the youth violated a probation order by being in contact with a specific individual.

Possession of meth, coke

Danny Courchesne, 49, of Gatineau, has been charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The arrest was made when police executed a search warrant June 9.

