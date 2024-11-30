Sharp rise in snow plow tab

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SDG) Council has agreed to continue using the snow removal and plowing services of Green Infrastructure Partners (GIP) Paving Inc. for another five winters.

The cost of $991,995 for the first year represents an increase of 45 per cent in the per kilometre rate.

However, in a report to council at its most recent meeting, SDG staff said the rate represents fair market value taking into consideration diesel fuel costs and the work to be completed. North Stormont Deputy Mayor Steve Densham questioned if there was a way for the Counties to increase the number of employees and equipment to manage the snow clearing in-house, but staff noted the capital costs investment for equipment and storage were too high to justify.

The contract begins November 2025, after the current contract with GIP for snow removal ends in April.

SD&G’s in-house snow clearing team requires external assistance to meet the demands of snow and ice removal in the three counties.

GIP will provide five plows/salt spreaders covering 30 per cent of SDG routes, with equipment stationed at Green Valley, Winchester Springs, Finch and St. Andrews West. The firm submitted a tender based on the historical average of plowing 75,000 kilometres per year.

SDG has 17 plows of its own. Staff will continue to be responsible for the decisions on dispatching the contractor and county plows.