Shattering Silence at Take Back the Night

On October 3, 2024, participants gathered in Cornwall for the annual Take Back the Night march, an event aimed at raising awareness about sexual violence against women. The march, organized by Maison Baldwin House(MBH) and Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS), saw participants dressed in neon clothing and holding signs with messages like “The Way I Dress, Is Not a Yes,” and “My Body, My Business.” The event highlighted the persistent issue of gender-based violence in the community and around the world.

Danielle McCormick, Public Educator at MBH, opened the event with a powerful speech. “We are still dealing with gender-based violence andintimate partner violence, of which women are predominantly the victims. We are seeing an epidemic of human trafficking in our area, targeting girls as youngas 12-14,” McCormick stated, underscoring the need for continued advocacy.

McCormick also shared alarming statistics: “One in three women worldwide experience some form of sexual violence or intimate partner violence, while two in three transgender individuals have been sexually assaulted. Less than 50% of these crimes are reported.” These figures reinforced the ongoing struggle against sexual violence and the need for community support.

“People say that violent sexual crimes don’t happen in our area, but I want to give you an example, another reason to march tonight,” said McCormick. “Last week, an 85-year-old woman in our city was brutally sexually assaulted in her own home. This is why we are marching tonight—because in nearly 150 years, we are still being told to ‘do everything right,’ yet women are still assaulted and shamed.”

McCormick also took a moment to thank local politicians MP Eric Duncan and Mayor Justin Towndale for their presence, stating, “All allies are welcome. We are grateful to have you here tonight to stand with us.”

Sara Murphy, Executive Director of SASS, emphasized the importance of community solidarity: “Today, we are taking a stand for community safety, making it clear that we will not tolerate violence against women. Events like this give us the chance to raise awareness and engage the community in the fight against sexual violence.”

Escorted by Cornwall Police, the group marched from Serendipity Boutique to Sexual Assault Support Services, filling the streets with chants. As the 30-minute walk concluded, the message was clear: the fight to end sexual violence is far from over, but events, like Take Back the Night, are a crucial step toward shattering the silence and empowering survivors.