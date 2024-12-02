Shauna Baggs named new Tourism Supervisor

The City of Cornwall has appointed Shauna Baggs as its new Tourism Supervisor.

She will oversee efforts to market Cornwall to tourists and manage the delivery of information to visitors. Baggs will work closely with community partners to build upon a successful year of events and activities that attracted thousands of people to Cornwall in 2024.

Baggs has considerable experience in working with Cornwall businesses and community organizations. She has held the position of Business Advisor with the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre since 2022. Baggs previously worked in economic development and tourism roles with the Township of South Glengarry and the United Counties of SDG.

Baggs will be working throughout the coming months on variety of tourism projects with Hassan Rafiei, who joined Cornwall Tourism earlier this year.