Shawnee Kish to headline Diversity Cornwall Pride event

Shawnee Kish will perform during the Diversity Cornwall Pride Festival, which will be held from July 12 to July 21, and feature a Pride Parade and Celebration at Lamoureux Park July 20.

The Pride Parade starts at 11 a.m. from the Cornwall Aquatic Centre, followed by a celebration at Lamoureux Park at 12 p.m. This year’s event will focus on Indigenous artists.

“Seeing Indigenous and Two-Spirit representation at events like Pride is important and necessary to create a more inclusive and equitable society,” says Kish, a Mohawk singer-songwriter who is an advocate for Indigenous and LGBTQ2+ communities. “By showcasing diverse voices and talents, we can challenge stereotypes, break down barriers, and foster a sense of unity and understanding among all individuals.”

Kish’s latest album, “Revolution,” reflects her journey of strength and creativity. “The inspiration came from a place of feeling strength but feeling inspired to explore, collaborate, and try new ideas and sounds. There are so many amazing collaborations I got to experience in this EP,” she shared.

Winning CBC Music’s Searchlight competition in 2020 was a turning point in her career. “The exposure and recognition I received as a result of winning opened up many doors for me in the music industry. It provided me with a platform to showcase my talent to a wider audience and connected me with industry professionals,” she said.

Performing alongside icons like Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Alicia Keys has significantly influenced Kish. “Sharing the stage with these iconic artists has pushed me to explore new avenues of creativity, encouraging me to constantly challenge myself and grow as a performer,” she reflected.

Beyond her music, Kish is dedicated to advocacy work, empowering youth through the We Matter Campaign and Kids Help Phone. Her performance at the Pride event aims to inspire love, acceptance, and empowerment.

“Through my performance at the Pride event, I hope to convey a message of love, acceptance, and empowerment. I aim to use my art to inspire others to embrace their authentic selves, regardless of their background or identity. By sharing my story and talents on stage, I hope to create a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued,” Kish concluded.