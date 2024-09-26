Sheila Copps Roast Raises $52K for CTC

September 26, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 07 min on September 24, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Sheila Copps Roast Raises $52K for CTC
Children's Treatment Centre founder Angelo Towndale, Honourable Sheila Copps, and Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale at the Roast Fundraiser. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Children’s Treatment Centre in Cornwall, Ontario, held asuccessful Dinner and Roast Fundraiser on Friday, September 20, 2024. The Honourable Sheila Copps was the guest of honour. The sold-out event, hosted at the Best Western, raised a record-breaking $52,000 to support the Centre, which provides essential counseling services to abused children.

The evening was the first to feature an all-female panel of roasters, including Elizabeth May, Maureen McTeer, Catherine McKenna (viavideo), and Copps’ daughter, Danelle Copps. TVO journalist Steve Paikin also made a guest appearance, adding to the night’s excitement.

Reflecting on her involvement, Copps shared, “I was here 20 years ago roasting John Crosby, and someone said, ‘Your phone will ring soon to ask if you’ll do a roast yourself,’ and I thought, why not? What a great group of women that have come together to do it.”

Elizabeth May, a longtime acquaintance of Copps, remarked, “When Sheila asked me to be a roaster, I couldn’t say no. It’s fun to roast her, but supporting the Children’s Treatment Centre is such a joy and anhonour.” She added, “Events like this show that we can all putchildren first, regardless of our political differences.”

The Centre, which has operated for over 24 years without government support, relies heavily on community donations to continue itscrucial work, making events like this fundraiser vital for its mission.

