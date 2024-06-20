Ship Enthusiasts to Gather at New Visitor Center

The Network invites folks to make their way to Massena for an afternoon of interacting with fellow ship fanatics while experiencing the Visitor Center’s 38 interactive exhibits.

“The social media interaction of the Network has been outstanding since 2011 and it was time to get people together for some face-to-face time,” said Michael Folsom, Network founder. “While this will be a casual afternoon of handshakes and chatter, the goal is to gauge the interest in doing gatherings like this more often in the future. The new Visitor Center is an ideal location and a way to encourage people to get to Massena to see the outstanding facility built for people like us.”

As part of the activities, St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation Administrator Adam Tindall-Schlicht is expected to be on hand to interact with visitors. In addition, the Visitor Center will have guides on-site to give visitors walk-thru tours.

The afternoon will also include interaction opportunities with Network moderators and Ivan Schell of Ivan’s Insights, on-site tapings for upcoming Downbound Discussion Podcast segments, chances to win prizes including a limited-edition Seaway Traders trading card featuring Canada Steamship Lines’ Frontenac, and hopes of a ship appearance or two in the lock.

The Eisenhower Lock gathering is part of the 2024 initiative known as Seaway Traders, a season-long series of feature articles, videos, podcasts, and events, intended to bring stories of the waterway — past, present, and future — to several platforms within the Network. In May, the first trading card of theSeaway Traders trading card set debuted, and the entire 10-card set is expected to be available later this summer.

For the latest Seaway Traders content and information, visit St. Lawrence Seaway Ship Watchers Network on Facebook or www.theshipwatchers.com.