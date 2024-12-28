Shoe Trail Commemorated Victims of Violence

The Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) Cornwall and District hosted a poignant event at the Benson Center on December 6, 2024, to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) and victims of intimate partner violence. That evening, a trail of shoes was displayed to honor the lives of those affected by violence, particularly Indigenous women, girls, and 2-Spirit individuals.

Jennifer Adams, Advocacy Chair of CFUW Cornwall and District, shared the event’s significance. “Each shoe represents a woman whose life was cut short by violence. We raised awareness about the impact of intimate partner violence and remembered those lost too soon,” she explained.

The event also aligned with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, marking the anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre in Montreal, where 14 women were killed in 1989 for pursuing careers in engineering. “This tragic anniversary reminded us of the ongoing need for action against gender-based violence,” Adams said.

Danielle McCormick, Public Educator and Volunteer Coordinator at Baldwin House, emphasized the day’s importance. “We were there to remember all victims of gender-based violence, especially missing and murdered Indigenous women. It was vital to keep this issue in the spotlight so we don’t forget the lives lost and continue the fight for justice.”

After the event, the shoes were donated to Serendipity Boutique, with proceeds supporting women affected by violence in SDG and Akwesasne through Baldwin House.

Attendees were encouraged to bring gently used shoes to add to the trail, helping to visually commemorate those whose lives were cut short by violence.