Shop and dine Downtown this Thursday at Stroll the Streets

July 9, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 31 min on July 9, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Downtown Cornwall
Comment count:
Shop and dine Downtown this Thursday at Stroll the Streets
Various Downtown Cornwall business owners on Pitt Street. (Photo : Kevin Lajoie photo)

Make sure to visit Downtown Cornwall this Thursday, July 11 for Stroll the Streets! The event runs from 4pm – 9pm and dozens of businesses are staying open late. There will be live music at all of the Downtown patios and lots of dining, shopping and fun to be had!

“It’s a chance to for people to enjoy an upbeat evening of shopping, activities, and music,” said Nancy Vigeant of Downtown eatery Carrots n’ Dates, one of the main organizers of the event. “Gather your friends and family, slow down, and take a stroll through historic Downtown Cornwall and see all that we have to offer!”

Visitors will also be able to purchase tickets ($10 each) to a draw for an incredible gift basket of items from Downtown businesses, valued at roughly $4,000. Tickets for the draw will be sold at the pop up containers in the parkette next to Cornwall Square, with the proceeds going to Hospice Cornwall.

In addition to numerous shops staying open late, visitors will be able to catch live performances by The O’Neils (on the Mexi’s patio), Keegan Larose (Fairy Sweet), Jason and Andre (Carrots n’ Dates), Katie Ditschun (Birchwood), The Pickheads (Esca), and Jamie Heath (Schnitzels European Flavours) at various points during the evening.

For additional information, visit the Downtown Cornwall website, www.DowntownCornwall.com.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Cornwall man pleads guilty to violating US Stolen Valour Act

A 45-year-old Cornwall man has been sentenced to two years of probation for violating the United States Stolen Valour Act. Randall…