Shop and dine Downtown this Thursday at Stroll the Streets

Make sure to visit Downtown Cornwall this Thursday, July 11 for Stroll the Streets! The event runs from 4pm – 9pm and dozens of businesses are staying open late. There will be live music at all of the Downtown patios and lots of dining, shopping and fun to be had!

“It’s a chance to for people to enjoy an upbeat evening of shopping, activities, and music,” said Nancy Vigeant of Downtown eatery Carrots n’ Dates, one of the main organizers of the event. “Gather your friends and family, slow down, and take a stroll through historic Downtown Cornwall and see all that we have to offer!”

Visitors will also be able to purchase tickets ($10 each) to a draw for an incredible gift basket of items from Downtown businesses, valued at roughly $4,000. Tickets for the draw will be sold at the pop up containers in the parkette next to Cornwall Square, with the proceeds going to Hospice Cornwall.

In addition to numerous shops staying open late, visitors will be able to catch live performances by The O’Neils (on the Mexi’s patio), Keegan Larose (Fairy Sweet), Jason and Andre (Carrots n’ Dates), Katie Ditschun (Birchwood), The Pickheads (Esca), and Jamie Heath (Schnitzels European Flavours) at various points during the evening.

For additional information, visit the Downtown Cornwall website, www.DowntownCornwall.com.