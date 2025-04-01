Shop local, shop Canadian at Home and Leisure Expo

The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of its popular spring trade show, the Home & Leisure Expo. Admission is free to this exciting event will take place April 4-6 at the Benson Centre in Cornwall.

“The Home & Leisure Expo is an incredible opportunity for Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne,” says Cris Urroz, Chamber President.

This year’s show promises to be bigger and better than ever with a focus on home improvement, renovation, design, and leisure activities. Stop in and meet the faces behind over 50 amazing businesses from around the area, and connect with professionals that can guide you through home renovations, getting outdoors, and staying healthy.

Explore a wide variety of exhibitors: Discover local businesses specializing in everything from home décor and landscaping to outdoor recreation and entertainment. Get inspired: See the latest trends in home design and find new ideas for your next project. Connect with experts: Talk to professionals and get advice on your home improvement questions. Enjoy family-friendly activities: Bring the whole family for a day of fun and discovery.

“It’s all about bringing our community together meaningfully, benefiting everyone involved,” added Urroz. “Attendees can discover and connect with local businesses that offer exactly what they need close to home, making the experience personal and rewarding. Meanwhile, vendors have a fantastic chance to engage directly with their community, fostering relationships and building trust. This event moves us away from impersonal, digital advertising and into real conversations with our neighbours. It’s a chance to celebrate our local talents, products, and services, and to feel the collective energy of our community coming together.”

Home & Leisure Expo Info