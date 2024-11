The Cornwall Police Service has charged Jarret Jodoin, 26, of Cornwall, with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order after the man, who was bound by a peace bond, allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business October 6.

A 56-year-old Cornwall man was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after he allegedly threatened to kill his wife November 28. His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim in the matter.