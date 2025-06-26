Shoppers Flock to Night Market

JASON SETNYK

Downtown Cornwall was bustling on Friday, June 13, as over seven hundred people flocked to the fourth annual Night Market, which featured over 60 vendors from across Eastern Ontario, Montreal, and Toronto. Stretching from 4 to 10 p.m., the outdoor event took over Pitt and First streets with music, food, handmade goods, art, vintage finds, and more.

Organizer Dayna Gunn, owner of DGvintage, was thrilled by the turnout. “It’s amazing. I was a little worried with it being in June instead of August, but I think it’s busier now than it’s ever been,” she said. “The cooler weather might’ve helped-it’s definitely easier on the vendors.”

Many downtown businesses stayed open late, and shoppers enjoyed everything from handmade clothing to one-of-a-kind prints. Stacey Case, founder of Cornwall Pizza, was on hand selling merchandise. “There’s a real wealth of vendors here today,” he said. “Everything Dayna does is cool. At my booth, people are buying t-shirts and clutching boxes of soap.”