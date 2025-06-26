Shoppers Flock to Night Market

June 26, 2025 at 12 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Shoppers Flock to Night Market
Bend & Snap owner Chelsea Malyon with Mika and Malya Stang. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Downtown Cornwall was bustling on Friday, June 13, as over seven hundred people flocked to the fourth annual Night Market, which featured over 60 vendors from across Eastern Ontario, Montreal, and Toronto. Stretching from 4 to 10 p.m., the outdoor event took over Pitt and First streets with music, food, handmade goods, art, vintage finds, and more.

Organizer Dayna Gunn, owner of DGvintage, was thrilled by the turnout. “It’s amazing. I was a little worried with it being in June instead of August, but I think it’s busier now than it’s ever been,” she said. “The cooler weather might’ve helped-it’s definitely easier on the vendors.”

Many downtown businesses stayed open late, and shoppers enjoyed everything from handmade clothing to one-of-a-kind prints. Stacey Case, founder of Cornwall Pizza, was on hand selling merchandise. “There’s a real wealth of vendors here today,” he said. “Everything Dayna does is cool. At my booth, people are buying t-shirts and clutching boxes of soap.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Market Showcases Local Artisan Talent
Local News

Market Showcases Local Artisan Talent

JASON SETNYK
Mother’s Day Market draws crowd
Local News

Mother’s Day Market draws crowd

Shoppers flocked to Cornwall Square Saturday for the bustling Mother's Day Market, where more than 20 local vendors offered handmade gifts, treats, and thoughtful treasures…

Marvelous March Market supports CCVS prom
Local News

Marvelous March Market supports CCVS prom

The halls and auditorium of Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) were buzzing with excitement March 1, as the school hosted…