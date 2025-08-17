SIBC Issues Bridge Traffic Advisory

JASON SETNYK

The Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC) has issued a traffic advisory for the South Channel Bridge, where paving work continues as part of a summer-long rehabilitation project.

From Tuesday, September 2 to Thursday, September 4, heavy vehicles with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) over 5,000 kg will face temporary restrictions. These vehicles will not be allowed in the lane adjacent to the paving zone between 6:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. each day. After 6:00 p.m., all traffic, including heavy and commercial vehicles, will be permitted to cross without restrictions.

Emergency vehicles over the weight limit will still be granted access during work hours, following designated crossing protocols.

Intermittent single-lane closures for all vehicles will also continue throughout the paving period.

“We are now entering a critical stage of our summer-long paving project, and we thank the public and commercial carriers for their patience so far,” said Marc Chénier, Bridge Director at SIBC. “These temporary heavy vehicle restrictions are essential to ensure the safety of our crews and the structural integrity of the bridge during the final application and curing of the new asphalt.”

For the latest updates, travellers are encouraged to visit www.sibc.ca or follow SIBC on social media.