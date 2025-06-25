SIBC Unveils Mural Honouring Mohawk Women on June 19 Ceremony

Seaway News

The Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC) proudly unveiled a new mural on June 19, 2025, during a special ceremony attended by local dignitaries, community leaders, and members of the public. The mural, created by Kirby Thompson — an SIBC employee and member of the Akwesasne community — pays tribute to the strength, wisdom, and enduring legacy of Mohawk women.

The event, held at the SIBC facility in Akwesasne, featured remarks from District Chief Vince Thompson of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, SIBC Bridge Director Marc Chénier, and Natalie Kinloch, President of the SIBC Board and CEO of The Federal Bridge Corporation Ltd.

“This mural is more than a work of art — it’s a powerful expression of identity, continuity, and connection,” said Marc Chénier. “We’re honoured to display it prominently at the bridge and to recognize the voices and contributions of the Akwesasne community.”

The mural, which now stands at the entrance to the crossing, depicts three generations of Mohawk women, framed by traditional floral designs and symbols of cultural continuity. It will serve as a lasting reminder of the importance of cultural respect and inclusion at this key international link.

SIBC extends its thanks to all who attended and supported the event, with special recognition to the Akwesasne Research Center, the Akwesasne Interpretive Museum, and the Akwesasne Rights & Research Office (ARRO), under the leadership of Manager Cheyenne Lazore, for providing cultural insight throughout the project.