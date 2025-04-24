Sidewalk improvements in Alexandria

April 24, 2025 — Changed at 13 h 07 min on April 21, 2025
Reading time: 30 s
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:

Malyon Excavation Ltd. from Cornwall has been awarded the 2025 contract for the rehabilitation of sidewalks in Alexandria.

In 2024, Malyon Excavation was paid a rate of $124 per square metre for a total cost of $82,832. This year’s rate has risen to $159 per square metre, but that amount is just below that of the next lowest bidder in the 2024 tender. Timpson Paving & Concrete Inc.  bid $160 per square metre in 2024.

Each year, North Glengarry Township allocates $150,000 for sidewalk improvements. The focus in 2025 is on Alexandria Main Street sidewalks that are not part of the SDG Counties Main Street Project. However, any tripping hazards in the area of the Main Street project will still be ground down to maintain safety for pedestrians.

