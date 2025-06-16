Sign comes off the former Glengarry News building

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The old Glengarry News offices officially are no more at 3 Main Street in Alexandria, with the iconic name having been replaced with new signage for the audiology offices opening on the main level. The building is now owned by Jean Vaillancourt of Vaella Holdings and has been undergoing improvements. André Marcoux of Centre Auditif Glengarry Hearing Centre will be opening offices in the renovated building and the second level will be a residential space.

Through a Community Improvement Plan (CIP) application by Vaella Holdings, the Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee has approved a $2,000 grant toward the cost of removing and replacing the old Glengarry News sign. Significo completed the work to remove the old and install the new Centre Auditif Glengarry Hearing Centre sign for a total cost of $6895. This is the second grant awarded to Vaella Holdings for the renovations to the building at 3 Main Street in Alexandria. Vaella has also been awarded $40,000 for renovations from the Township as part of the 2025 Regional Incentives Program. The Glengarry News sign is to become the property of the Glengarry Archives.