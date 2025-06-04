Significant Provincial Investment Needed for Cornwall French Schooling

When students take to the streets to advocate for their right to a safe, modern, and equitable education, it’s time to pay attention. The peaceful protest led by Comité 73, a group of student leaders at École secondaire catholique La Citadelle, was a show of leadership, resilience, and civic engagement at its finest.

The reality is that La Citadelle, built in the 1950s, is no longer a viable space for learning. The presence of asbestos in the building severely limits any meaningful renovations or repairs. What these students are asking for is expensive but not extravagant-they are simply asking for a school that meets today’s standards, much like the modern facilities recently built for anglophone students in the region.

The proposed solution by the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (CSDCEO)-a $55 million investment in a new school and community hub-is sound, thoughtful, and rooted in community need. The plan includes new gyms, a 250-seat auditorium, a library, and space for francophone organizations. While the project is proposed for the current site at Second and McConnell, a new school doesn’t have to be built there. Still, there are important benefits to staying in the city’s downtown core: accessibility for students who walk or bus, a continued connection to neighbourhoods with high francophone populations, and a visible presence of French-language education at the heart of Cornwall.

It is also encouraging to see broad municipal support. Cornwall City Council passed a resolution in favour of the project, calling attention to the equity gap and applauding the community-focused vision. Now, the province must follow suit.

MPP Nolan Quinn, recently appointed Minister of Colleges and Universities, has an opportunity to champion this cause at Queen’s Park. This project is about education, equity, and building the kind of inclusive community Cornwall aspires to be. With advocacy from the city, commitment from the school board, and courage from students, the province has every reason-and every responsibility-to get behind it.

Francophone students in Cornwall are not asking for special treatment. They’re asking to be treated equally. And that’s something worth standing behind.