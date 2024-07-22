Silk and Safari Aerial Adventure in South Africa to Support Baldwin House

Suspended gracefully from a tree, the silhouette of a female athlete performs aerial silks amidst the breathtaking backdrop of South Africa. The dry, sun-baked landscape stretches out beneath her, dotted with the silhouettes of lions, elephants, zebras, and giraffes—oh my. This captivating scene is the essence of the Skydancer Aerial Silks Retreat, an experience that blends the thrill of aerial artistry with the raw beauty of the African wilderness.

Shannon Champagne, owner of Lil’ Pole Fitness in Cornwall, is offering a $150 discount for the upcoming Skydancer Aerial Silks Retreat, set to take place from October 2-9, 2024, in South Africa. All money raised from the bidding for this discount will be donated directly to Baldwin House.

Having been a counselor at Baldwin House, Champagne understands the impact of their work. “I was a counselor at Baldwin House for years before, and I know firsthand how hard Debbie (Fortier) and her teamwork around the clock. For the residents there or even callers… they are their first sign of hope out of a horrible situation,” she shared.

Champagne’s inspiration for this initiative stems from her personal experience with the retreat. “It was a trip of a lifetime! Working closely with Gabriela Sissons, we made this donation happen. I made great memories and friends. I recommend this trip to everyone! And it’s also a great trip for spouses and friends to come along!” she said.

The retreat will give participants an unforgettable experience. “Expect close encounters with all animals and expect to be blown away by how beautiful the animals and the souls of the people working with them are. It will be truly a humbling experience,” Champagne explained.

Champagne’s perspective on fitness has evolved over the years, focusing more on experiences than competitions. “I’ve done years of competitions and judging. I have my first-place trophies. Traveling the world while working your passion with the most amazing people is the best trophy,” she concluded.

Tickets for the Skydancer Aerial Silks Retreat fundraiser are available for $2 each or $5 for three tickets. To purchase, you can send an EMT to mbh@baldwinhouse.ca with “tickets” in the memo, and your name will be added to the draw. Alternatively, you can visit A Lil’ Pole Fitness directly to buy your tickets in person.