Sister’s Cup 2023

The annual Sisters Cup hockey game featuring rivals Holy Trinity Falcons and St. Joe's Panthers took place on Wednesday, December 13 at the Benson Centre. St. Joe's ultimately won 6-1 however the biggest winner of the evening was Baldwin House who was the recipient of all proceeds from the game. The Baldwin House mission statement "is to assist women and their children in the transition from violent and abusive circumstances to a safe and secure environment and a renewed family by providing safe shelter and services, and encouraging them to realize their full human potential."