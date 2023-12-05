Sisters for Life Gala Celebrates a Decade of Making a Difference

Sisters for Life Gala Celebrates a Decade of Making a Difference
(Photo : Front Row: Kim Casselman, Monique Rutley Back Row: Cathy Sceli, Kaitlyn Holmes, Angie Beehler, Maureen Robertson, Meghan-Tia Robertson)

SISTERS FOR LIFE

Sisters for Life, a dedicated group of community members committed to supporting cancer patients and their families, is excited to announce they are celebrating a decade of fundraising to help community members living with cancer.

 This year, Sisters for Life aims to change the face of cancer by raising funds for a research project led by Dr. Guy Sauvageau, focused on non-toxic treatments showing promise, especially with low-survival cancer like lung, pancreatic, and liver cancers. 

 In addition to cancer research, Sisters for Life is dedicated to providing ‘Nights of Comfort’ at Ronald McDonald House for families with children receiving cancer treatments at CHEO and offering financial support to Hospice Cornwall outreach programs, both vital programs for those affected.

 This year, the goal is to raise $250,000, building on the $228,803 raised since 2013. Sisters for Life acknowledges the invaluable support of friends, family, local businesses, and individuals who contribute time, expertise, and goods. They have a team behind the scenes, affectionately known as “Sisters and Misters at Large,” who are invaluable to the team’s success. 

 If you would like to help, please donate to further the cause. To support the research project, visit https://fundraisemyway.cancer.ca/campaign/S4LHopeX10. Donations made online to CCS will be matched, doubling the impact!!!

For donations to Ronald McDonald ‘Nights of Comfort’ or Cornwall Hospice, email sisters4life.team@gmail.com for arrangements.

Join Sisters for Life in celebrating ’10 Years of Hope’ and help change the face of cancer forever!!

