SIU clears OPP officer

The Special Investigations Unit has concluded that there is no evidence an Ontario Provincial Police officer committed a criminal offence after a man the officer arrested later went into medical distress at the Long Sault detachment December 16, 2024.

After a 34-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving was transported to the detachment where quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine were removed from his person. The man was placed in a cell. When the man was found to be snoring but otherwise unresponsive, Naloxone was administered, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment of a drug overdose.

He was discharged on December 20, 2024.

On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s condition.