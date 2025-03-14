SIU investigates after stolen vehicle crashes

March 14, 2025 at 13 h 02 min
Richard Mahoney
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating a collision that occurred March 13 when the driver of a stolen vehicle was injured during a police chase in South Glengarry.

Officers from the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted March 13 shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a stolen vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 401, near Cornwall.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle near the Raisin River Bridge, just west of Lancaster, in South Glengarry Township. Although the vehicle drove over a spike belt deployed by police, the vehicle continued travelling eastbound, exited the highway at the 4th Line Road exit, where it entered the ditch and rolled over.

The driver was taken into custody and has been transported to hospital by Cornwall SDG Paramedics. The extent of the injuries is not known.

