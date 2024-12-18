SIU investigates after suspect found unconscious in police cell

An individual has been transported to hospital after becoming unconscious in the holding cells of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment in Long Sault and, as a result, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

December 16, shortly after 12 a.m., officers with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) OPP Detachment responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in South Dundas Township. A 34-year-old male was arrested and charged with weapon and drug offences after officers seized a prohibited stun gun, suspected fentanyl and suspected crack cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the cells at the SD&G detachment in Long Sault.

Several hours later, the male became unresponsive and was transported to hospital by Cornwall-SD&G Paramedics.

As the incident happened while the individual was in police custody, the SIU was notified and invoked its mandate. The OPP will not be able to provide any further information.