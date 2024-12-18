SIU investigates after suspect found unconscious in police cell

December 18, 2024 at 9 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min
Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
SIU investigates after suspect found unconscious in police cell

An individual has been transported to hospital after becoming unconscious in the holding cells of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment in Long Sault and, as a result, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

December 16, shortly after 12 a.m., officers with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) OPP Detachment responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in South Dundas Township. A 34-year-old male was arrested and charged with weapon and drug offences after officers seized a prohibited stun gun, suspected fentanyl and suspected crack cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the cells at the SD&G detachment in Long Sault.

Several hours later, the male became unresponsive and was transported to hospital by Cornwall-SD&G Paramedics.

As the incident happened while the individual was in police custody, the SIU was notified and invoked its mandate. The OPP will not be able to provide any further information.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Kinsmen donate to Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation
Local News

Kinsmen donate to Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the…