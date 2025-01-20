SIU investigates cruiser crash

The Ontario Provincial Police has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) following a collision involving an OPP vehicle last week in Cornwall.

The collision happened just after 3:30 p.m. January 15 at the intersection of Ninth Street and Pitt Street.

While it was believed at the time there were only minor injuries, the OPP learned late January 16 that one occupant of the civilian vehicle did suffer an injury that required notification to SIU.

The SIU invoked its mandate January 17.