SIU Investigates Morrisburg Incident 

July 14, 2025 at 8 h 50 min
Reading time: 30 s
Comment count:
Police respond to an incident in Morrisburg. (Photo : : John Lester)

JASON SETNYK

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP, along with the Emergency Response Team and other specialized units, responded to a report of an armed individual near Lakeshore Drive and Augusta Street in Morrisburg early Sunday morning, July 13.

Officers arrived at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a male in possession of firearms.

A “less-lethal device” was discharged during the police response. The individual was taken into custody and transported to hospital.

Police asked the public to shelter in place or avoid the area for about two hours. That advisory has since been lifted.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has “invoked its mandate” to investigate the incident, and the OPP will not be releasing further information at this time as the investigation continues.

