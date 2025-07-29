Six Arrested in Daylight Smash-and-Grab Robbery at Cornwall Square

JASON SETNYK

Six individuals from Ottawa, including four 16-year-olds, were arrested Monday afternoon after a brazen smash-and-grab robbery at Peoples Jewellers inside Cornwall Square. The incident occurred at approximately 2:06 p.m. on July 28, sending shockwaves through the downtown shopping centre.

According to the Cornwall Police Service (CPS), the group entered the mall wearing face coverings and hooded sweaters. Armed with hammers, they smashed a protective glass display case inside the jewelry store, filled garbage bags with stolen items, and attempted to flee the scene.

“They booted it right up Sydney with lights flashing,” said one eyewitness who saw multiple police cruisers responding to the scene. Another shopper initially mistook the smashing glass for firecrackers.

What the robbery suspects didn’t expect was the presence of the Ottawa Police Service, who were in the area as part of an ongoing robbery investigation. Officers quickly intervened as the suspects entered a getaway vehicle. All six were arrested without further incident. CPS members assisted with the arrest and the ongoing investigation, led by their Criminal Investigation Division.

The suspects-one 24-year-old, one 18-year-old, and four 16-year-old youths-have all been charged with robbery with theft, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent, mischief, possession of break-in instruments, and multiple counts of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000. The adult suspects also face breach charges for failing to comply with release orders or undertakings.

All six remain in custody pending bail hearings in Cornwall.

Leo Doucet, property manager at Cornwall Square, confirmed this is the first time such a robbery has occurred in the shopping mall.

“This is the first such event in the mall’s history, according to the store manager at Peoples,” said Doucet. “The mall, by the nature of its two-level distribution and four-level parking garage, isn’t conducive to this kind of crime. It just doesn’t offer an easy escape route.”

Despite the destructive nature of the robbery, no injuries were reported.

“We’re extremely pleased that the staff at Peoples Jewellers were not harmed,” said Doucet. “They were understandably shaken-as anyone would be-but there was no physical harm caused.”

Several store employees in the vicinity appeared visibly rattled by the incident. Broken glass cases were still visible on the north end of the jewelry store later in the afternoon, near the entrance beneath the overpass walkway.

Doucet commended the quick response by law enforcement and expressed confidence in the judicial process. “We certainly commend the police departments. They apprehended the six perpetrators, and hopefully the courts will see fit to dispense appropriate justice.”

Cornwall Square remained open to the public after the incident, with a police presence on-site for several hours as the investigation continued.

André Pommier, owner and third-generation jeweller at Pommier Jewellers in downtown Cornwall, called the incident “a terrible situation to have to live through.” While smash-and-grab robberies have become more common in larger cities, he said seeing it happen locally “really hits home” and creates fear and anxiety for both staff and customers.

A few months ago, Pommier implemented a “knock-at-the-door” entry policy at his store to better control access and prioritize safety. “It’s not just about protecting merchandise-it’s about keeping our staff and customers safe.” He added that many jewellers are now rethinking storefront layouts and security protocols to help deter crimes.