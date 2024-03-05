SJCCC’s 2023 Lights of Hope Campaign

March 5, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 56 min on March 4, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
provided by St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre
Comment count:
SJCCC’s 2023 Lights of Hope Campaign
Pictured is Christie Hollingsworth from SJCCC (centre) with Christina (left) & Lori (right) from Dignity Memorial. (Photo : St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre / Centre de soins )

St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) and St. Joseph’s Care Foundation are pleased to share that the annual Lights of Hope campaign closed off on January 31 with an impressive $50,000 + raised for rehabilitation programs.

“We are so happy with the success of this year’s campaign,” said Josee Pilon, St. Joseph’s Care Foundation president. ” A special thank you to our local Dignity Memorial family for coming on board as our matching sponsor, as well as the support of Medical Arts Pharmacy and the Deck the Ha-Ha Halls comedy event for supporting this year’s campaign. This has been our best fundraising year for Lights of Hope and we are looking forward to 2024″.

In 2023, SJCCC and the Foundation kicked off Stronger Together, a fundraising campaign to help bring a new rehabilitation space to the community. Through community events and partnerships, fundraising has been non-stop all year long and will continue until the end of 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

POLICE BLOTTER
Local News

POLICE BLOTTER

WARRANT Cornwall, ON – Dakota Marini, 21, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 1, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged from Feb. 13, 2023, to Aug.…

River Institute hosting free March Break Workshops at RRCA’s Cooper Marsh
Local News

River Institute hosting free March Break Workshops at RRCA’s Cooper Marsh

This March break, the River Institute and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) are hosting…