SJCCC’s 2023 Lights of Hope Campaign

St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) and St. Joseph’s Care Foundation are pleased to share that the annual Lights of Hope campaign closed off on January 31 with an impressive $50,000 + raised for rehabilitation programs.

“We are so happy with the success of this year’s campaign,” said Josee Pilon, St. Joseph’s Care Foundation president. ” A special thank you to our local Dignity Memorial family for coming on board as our matching sponsor, as well as the support of Medical Arts Pharmacy and the Deck the Ha-Ha Halls comedy event for supporting this year’s campaign. This has been our best fundraising year for Lights of Hope and we are looking forward to 2024″.

In 2023, SJCCC and the Foundation kicked off Stronger Together, a fundraising campaign to help bring a new rehabilitation space to the community. Through community events and partnerships, fundraising has been non-stop all year long and will continue until the end of 2025.