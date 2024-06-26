SJSS Students Pasta it Forward with Food Drive

On June 22nd, Mason Doe and his team of fellow St. Joseph’s Secondary School students donated 734 lbs of non-perishable food items collected during their “PROB Food Drive.” This student-led initiative, standing for pasta, rice, oats, and beans, aims to support families in need within the community.

“There are a lot of families that are less fortunate than others, and I used to be a part of that. This is a way to give back to the community,” said organizer Mason Doe. “I’m grateful for my friends who have joined. They are amazing people, and I knew that they would join.”

Brenda Deruchia, Community Engagement Coordinator at Agapè Centre, praised the students’ efforts, saying, “They did a fantastic job collecting the amount of food they did.”

The Agapè Centre, Cornwall’s largest food bank and community kitchen, serves over 3,000 people monthly. Their mission is to eliminate hunger and food insecurity.