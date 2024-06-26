SJSS Students Pasta it Forward with Food Drive

June 26, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 11 min on June 25, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
SJSS Students Pasta it Forward with Food Drive
Front row: Ella Hopkins, Morgan Bray, Thomas Bray, and Evan Walker. Back Row: Armando Garza, Mason Doe, and Charlotte Dakin-Legault. Absent: Anne Robinson. (Photo : Jason Setynk photo)

On June 22nd, Mason Doe and his team of fellow St. Joseph’s Secondary School students donated 734 lbs of non-perishable food items collected during their “PROB Food Drive.” This student-led initiative, standing for pasta, rice, oats, and beans, aims to support families in need within the community.

“There are a lot of families that are less fortunate than others, and I used to be a part of that. This is a way to give back to the community,” said organizer Mason Doe. “I’m grateful for my friends who have joined. They are amazing people, and I knew that they would join.”

Brenda Deruchia, Community Engagement Coordinator at Agapè Centre, praised the students’ efforts, saying, “They did a fantastic job collecting the amount of food they did.”

The Agapè Centre, Cornwall’s largest food bank and community kitchen, serves over 3,000 people monthly. Their mission is to eliminate hunger and food insecurity.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Top students of SLC Innovate and Elevate to attend European Innovation Academy
Local News

Top students of SLC Innovate and Elevate to attend European Innovation Academy

The SLC Centre for Innovation is pleased to announce the winners of the Innovate and Elevate – Student…

College Students Spearhead Successful Fundraiser for Koala Place
Local News

College Students Spearhead Successful Fundraiser for Koala Place

Cornwall, Ontario - On March 23rd, BGC Cornwall/SDG was bustling with community support for Kori's Koala…

Summer Work with the RRCA Offers Valuable Experience to Students and Recent Graduates
Local News

Summer Work with the RRCA Offers Valuable Experience to Students and Recent Graduates

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is accepting applications for a variety of seasonal and…