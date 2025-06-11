Skateboard workshop for 2SLGBTQ+ families

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Diversity Cornwall, with the assistance of the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) Foundation, hosted a two-weekend skateboarding workshop for 2SLGBTQ+ youth and the children of 2SLGBTQ+ caregivers at the Alexandria Skatepark and at RAAGE Skate Co. headquarters in North Glengarry. Youths aged 8-18 were able to participate in the skateboarding workshops, offering an opportunity to learn a new activity in a supportive, safe environment.

Diversity Cornwall is a charitable organization founded to coordinate community events that foster diversity, unity and visibility. Diversity Cornwall looks to create awareness about the 2SLGBTQ+ community, educating the public to combat homophobia and discrimination. While this is the first event in Alexandria, Diversity Cornwall has hosted other fitness activities in the Cornwall area and is keen to explore opportunities in the surrounding counties.

With funding from MLSE, Diversity Cornwall has provided events for all ages including: Swim to Survive; Yoga; Silks; Aquafit; Belly Dancing Lessons; Skiing & Snowboarding; and Skating. Each month during the year, a different activity is offered. Refreshments at the first skateboard workshop were provided by Tom Manley, recently retired from Tom’s Pantry, and Bugs Sauvé sponsored drinks & refreshments for the second weekend workshop. Through the Community Services Department, the Township of North Glengarry sponsored lunch for both weekends. The Alexandria Recreation Association, part of North Glengarry’s Municipal Recreation Association, sponsored the lunch for both weekend workshops.

According to volunteers with Diversity Cornwall, most 2SLGBTQ+ youth report experiencing discrimination and exclusion in their day-to-day lives. As well, within sports environments there are often high levels of anti-LGBTQ+ harassment and low levels of intervention. Through the MLSE Foundation grant, organizations using sports, fitness and recreation, to create positive outcomes for youth, are supported. Youth are provided the opportunity to participate in many different physical activities, create friendships with other participants and pursue lasting dreams on the playing field – all in a safe and inclusive environment.

The 2SLGBTQ+ volunteer group organizing the activities look to attain awareness, equality and acceptance for 2SLGBTQ+ families and community members living in Cornwall, Akwesasne and SDG Counties, while providing fitness activities specifically for 2SLGBTQ+ youth. Volunteers hope youth will benefit from the positive effects of being active while exploring their abilities and interests.