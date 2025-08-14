Skills Ontario Camp Sparks Career Interest

JASON SETNYK

From welding sparks to revving engines, local youth spent the week of July 28 to August 1 immersed in hands-on activities during the Skills Ontario Trades & Tech Summer Camp at St. Lawrence College in Cornwall.

Open to students entering Grades 7 to 9, the camp introduced participants to a wide range of skilled trades and technology careers through workshops in carpentry, automotive repair, welding, and even cake decorating. Campers also had the chance to explore interactive exhibits in the Skills Ontario Trades & Tech Truck and visit the Ontario Power Generation Visitor Centre.

“This camp gives students a more in-depth look at trades than they might get in school,” said Rachel Howes, a bilingual program facilitator with Skills Ontario. “It’s super important for them to see what’s out there.”

Fellow facilitator Donna Montgomery added, “We run 31 camps across the province. Most of the camps are partnered with a local college to showcase their trades programs and provide real, hands-on experiences.”

For 13-year-old camper Remy Bellefeuille, the experience was eye-opening. “It’s amazing. I’ve learned so much,” he said. “Welding and carpentry were my favourites, and I learned a lot about how cars have evolved. It really opened my eyes to more things I could do.”

Though Remy still dreams of becoming a police officer, the camp has made him curious about other career options. “It’s definitely worth it,” he said. “You learn a lot, and it’s very useful for your future.”

The camp cost $230 per participant for the week, with some school boards offering subsidized spots to make the program more accessible.