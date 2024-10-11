SLC Holds Condolence Ceremony for Reconciliation

On October 1, 2024, St. Lawrence College (SLC) held a Condolence Ceremony on its Cornwall campus as part of a series of events aimed at honoring Indigenous Ways and advancing reconciliation. The ceremony, titled Wiping the Tears: From the Shadows to Reconciliation, was rooted in the traditions of the Haudenosaunee people, who follow the Great Law of Peace.

Taking place between Aultsville Hall and the River Institute along the river, the ceremony invited students and staff to reflect on theirroles in the reconciliation process. Baskets were provided to collect their written reflections, which were later burned in a ceremonial fire. This symbolic act represented collective grief for shared history and a commitment to healing.

Shannon Hall, Education Developer at SLC, explained theimportance of the ceremony. “The Haudenosaunee condolence ceremony offers the opportunity to restore balance, to take us from a state of confusion to a place of peace so we can move forward socially and politically. Non-Indigenous educators must actively engage in this shared journey of healing,” she stated.

SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt emphasized thesignificance of the event. “As Canadians continue to learn and acknowledge the often-overlooked history of Indigenous peoples, many grapple with emotions of grief, anger, and sadness. The condolence ceremony offers a pathway to address these emotions, providing a space for the SLC community to clear our collectivegrief and embark on a journey toward true reconciliation,” he said.

The Cornwall ceremony was part of a series, with similar events scheduled for SLC’s Brockville and Kingston campuses. The baskets from each ceremony will remain on the campuses as reminders of the ongoing journey toward reconciliation.