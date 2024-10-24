SLC Ideas in Bloom Event Showcases Innovation

October 24, 2024 — Changed at 7 h 55 min on October 18, 2024
Reading time: 2 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
SLC Ideas in Bloom Event Showcases Innovation
D'Executives from left to right: Chukwuebuka Victory (Data Analyst), Eresanara Jolomi (Project Manager), Adijat Oginni (Administrative Support), Gaelle Pierre (Evaluation Specialist), and Florence Adesanya (Communications Manager) were one of the presenting teams. (Photo : Photo : Jason Setnyk)

St. Lawrence College Cornwall’s Innovation Hub was abuzz with creativity on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, during the “Ideas in Bloom – Project Pitch Presentations.” The event, featuring six teams from the Project Management program, showcased innovative solutions to pressing community issues, all aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The projects, developed in collaboration with local organizations and college entities, addressed a diverse range of community needs, from healthcare education to cultural and educational advancements. “New World” partnered with the Great River Ontario Health Team to enhance healthcare training, while “Team Phoenix” organized a networking event for accounting students to connect with industry professionals.

The “D’Executives” focused on evaluating service accessibility across five regions, and “Team Smart Discoverers” explored AI integration in education to transform learning experiences. “Bright Futures Consulting” provided practical guidance for new drivers, and “Film Fusion” planned Cornwall’s first private Indian cinema screening, celebrating cultural diversity within the community.

Panelists, including Jennifer Haley, Dean of the Cornwall campus; Teresa Pires, Associate Dean of the School of Business; Carla Kingston-Floyd, Professor and Coordinator for the School of Business; Jason Setnyk, Professor of Communications; Judith Mabou from Olymel Cornwall; and Ann Small, Librarian at SLC, provided valuable feedback to the teams. Minister of Colleges and Universities, SDSG MPP Nolan Quinn, also addressed the attendeesvirtually, emphasizing the importance of community connections for careersuccess.

Lead Professor Saima Naqvi praised the students’ work, stating, “The innovative spirit our students displayed today is truly remarkable. Their dedication to addressing community challenges through thoughtful project management is inspiring and sets a standard for future leaders.” She added, “Today’s presentations demonstrated the power of collaboration and creativity. Our students have shown they are not just future professionals, but current change-makers ready to contribute meaningfully to society.”

The event attracted an in-person and online audience, with participants joining from the SLC Brockville and Kingston campuses. Ideas in Bloom showcased students’ innovative spirit, commitment to community, and potential impact as tomorrow’s leaders.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Violent crimes and drug offences on the rise in North Glengarry

Violent crimes and drug-related offences are on the rise in North Glengarry Township. At the most recent municipal council meeting,…