SLC Ideas in Bloom Event Showcases Innovation

St. Lawrence College Cornwall’s Innovation Hub was abuzz with creativity on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, during the “Ideas in Bloom – Project Pitch Presentations.” The event, featuring six teams from the Project Management program, showcased innovative solutions to pressing community issues, all aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The projects, developed in collaboration with local organizations and college entities, addressed a diverse range of community needs, from healthcare education to cultural and educational advancements. “New World” partnered with the Great River Ontario Health Team to enhance healthcare training, while “Team Phoenix” organized a networking event for accounting students to connect with industry professionals.

The “D’Executives” focused on evaluating service accessibility across five regions, and “Team Smart Discoverers” explored AI integration in education to transform learning experiences. “Bright Futures Consulting” provided practical guidance for new drivers, and “Film Fusion” planned Cornwall’s first private Indian cinema screening, celebrating cultural diversity within the community.

Panelists, including Jennifer Haley, Dean of the Cornwall campus; Teresa Pires, Associate Dean of the School of Business; Carla Kingston-Floyd, Professor and Coordinator for the School of Business; Jason Setnyk, Professor of Communications; Judith Mabou from Olymel Cornwall; and Ann Small, Librarian at SLC, provided valuable feedback to the teams. Minister of Colleges and Universities, SDSG MPP Nolan Quinn, also addressed the attendeesvirtually, emphasizing the importance of community connections for careersuccess.

Lead Professor Saima Naqvi praised the students’ work, stating, “The innovative spirit our students displayed today is truly remarkable. Their dedication to addressing community challenges through thoughtful project management is inspiring and sets a standard for future leaders.” She added, “Today’s presentations demonstrated the power of collaboration and creativity. Our students have shown they are not just future professionals, but current change-makers ready to contribute meaningfully to society.”

The event attracted an in-person and online audience, with participants joining from the SLC Brockville and Kingston campuses. Ideas in Bloom showcased students’ innovative spirit, commitment to community, and potential impact as tomorrow’s leaders.